Limiting local government budgets. Authorizing impact fees for schools. Raising the homeowner’s exemption. Taxing government property that’s leased to private entities.
All were among more than a dozen draft bills that came up for initial discussion at the Idaho Legislature’s Property Tax & Revenue Expenditures Interim Committee on Friday. No decisions were made, and no votes taken.
“What I’d like to see is the citizens taking a look at the proposals and at the discussion and talk to us,” said Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, co-chairman of the interim committee.
Other proposals included setting uniform accounting standards for local government budgets with a state legislative committee overseeing them; increasing the “circuit breaker” tax relief program for the low-income and disabled; and authorizing impact fees for higher education, community colleges and public transportation along with public schools. None of those can charge impact fees now, which are one-time charges assessed on new construction to help mitigate the costs of providing services to the new growth.
