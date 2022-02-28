Ken Roberts, then chairman of the state Tax Commission, center, joined members of the Idaho State Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee tour a facility campus on Chinden Boulevard in Boise in October 2018. Formerly a portion of the Boise Hewlett-Packard campus, it is now the Chinden state office complex. The facility will see its remaining construction bond debt paid off early this year.
Big budget decisions made by the Legislature’s joint budget committee on Monday call for the state to tap into its budget surplus for $176 million to pay off all but one of its outstanding bonds; route $300 million in federal aid funds over the next five years to local water and sewer upgrades for rural Idaho communities; and fund an array of capital construction projects.
“By paying off that debt, we … avert $63 million in interest payments over the next 30 years,” said Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget director. “So that means real savings to Idaho taxpayers.”
The bond payoff plan won the unanimous support of the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Monday, as budgets were set for the state Department of Administration and the state’s bond payment program; the state Department of Environmental Quality; and the Permanent Building Fund, covering the big capital projects Idaho will fund this year and next.
Budget bills still need passage in the full House and Senate and the governor’s signature to become law, but they rarely change once they’re set by the 20-member Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.