Idaho lawmakers are looking at ways to perk up air travel within the state as flights have been pulled back – or even eliminated – in recent years, writes Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson. The Lewiston airport lost its direct flights to Boise two years ago after Horizon Air said there weren’t enough passengers buying tickets. Flights to Boise from Pocatello and Idaho Falls via Horizon were also discontinued in 2006 and 2010 respectively.
So, a legislative interim committee has hired a consultant to figure out how to lure airlines back, or get them to increase existing flights. Jeffrey Hartz, a project manager from Mead & Hunt, told the committee Wednesday that there would need to be a financial incentive for the airlines to make any plan work. Dawson's full report is online here at boisestatepublicradio.org.