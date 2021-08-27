We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Members of the Idaho Legislature's interim committee on property taxes meet on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at the state Capitol.
Leaders of the Legislature’s interim property tax study committee are now looking into a different way of changing how property tax values are calculated, after considering and rejecting a move to Nevada’s system of basing all assessed values on building replacement cost.
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, co-chair of the panel, instead outlined a new exemption-based approach to the joint committee today, aimed at easing disparities between value increases in different classes of property, including homes and businesses. “It’s intended to eliminate shifts in all economic times, not just in times when residential is going up rapidly or when commercial is going up rapidly,” he said.
The idea is, on a county-by-county basis, for county assessors to calculate the increase or decrease in value for each class of property. Then, the class that otherwise would see the bigger increase instead would get an exemption, so that its effective increase would be the same as the other class of property.
As an example, Rice said if residential property value goes up 20% in a particular county while commercial property goes up 5%, each residential property would get an exemption that brings its taxable value for the year down to a 5% increase. “It’s a stabilizing methodology,” he said.
The exemption would be applied as a dollar amount to the home’s value, and would be cumulative, continuing into future years. It would apply only to property owned for more than a year.
Rice said Idaho’s current system of placing limits on local government budgets in an attempt to hold down property taxes “works fine … if there’s no changes in value. Tax shifts occur when one of the major tax types is changing at a different rate than one of the other major tax types.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
“We’re at an early stage – we’re trying to figure out exactly how it would work,” Rice said. “But it does appear very promising as far as stabilizing the system.”