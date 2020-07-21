Gov. Brad Little again said Tuesday that he expects Idaho schools to reopen in the fall, but some legislators took a more pessimistic view of the situation, writes reporter Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News. As a House-Senate education “working group” met for the first time Tuesday morning, one prominent senator said he’s worried schools won’t be able to reopen. Lawmakers spent much of their first meeting talking about thorny reopening issues: teacher retention, liability concerns and funding schools that offer a mix of face-to-face and online learning.
Meeting via Zoom — with only a couple of lawmakers physically in the Statehouse — the working group took no votes and discussed no legislation. But during the two-hour meeting, lawmakers got an overview of the questions clouding a reopen during the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Idaho Education Association President Layne McInelly predicted the pandemic could exacerbate the state’s teaching shortage. The fear of the novel virus could prompt some teachers to retire early. Other teachers — who feel their profession has been devalued for years — might simply walk away. “They are essential, but they are not expendable,” McInelly told lawmakers.
