It was another wild day at the Idaho Legislature today, as two senators left the chamber for the session due to coronavirus concerns; numerous bills passed, including a higher education budget passing the House on its third try; another budget bill died in the House; and Senate Republicans vowed to keep going until there’s a confirmed COVID-19 case in the state Capitol.
Among the major legislation winning final passage over the course of the very long day -- the Senate was in session until after 8 p.m. for the second straight day -- was HB 413, which would force the city of Boise, and likely both Meridian and Nampa after the upcoming Census, to elect its city council by district, instead of citywide. The House-passed bill passed the Senate on a 26-8 vote with Treasure Valley senators split on it; it now heads to Gov. Brad Little’s desk. Meanwhile, Idaho reported is 9th confirmed coronavirus case, a fourth case in Blaine County.
