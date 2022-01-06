Idaho lawmakers on a joint legislative committee are hearing presentations today and tomorrow about Idaho’s economy, starting the process of estimating next year’s tax revenues that can be allocated by the Legislature in its session that starts Monday. That includes the state’s budget picture – with revenues exceeding projections by unprecedented amounts – and the outlook for various segments of the economy, from energy to tourism to manufacturing to construction.
During this morning’s presentations, lawmakers heard that the state’s cash balances and budget reserves now come to roughly $2 billion, which is 46.5% of the total general fund budget for the state for this year, fiscal year 2022. That compares to a cash cushion of 23% of the general fund budget that Idaho had in 2008 as it headed into the Great Recession, which it navigated by parceling out those funds over several years.
Several members of the joint Economic Outlook & Revenue Assessment Committee pondered how much of Idaho’s huge surplus is one-time and how much is ongoing. As far as the state general fund revenue surplus, it doesn’t count federal stimulus or aid funds.
“I think there is no doubt that there are federal funds that are contributing to our record revenues, but then there’s also economic indicators in the state that would suggest that it’s not just federal funds,” legislative revenue analyst Erin Phipps told the committee in response to a question from Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa. “We have record low unemployment, we have very high population growth in the state.” Pinpointing the multiplier impact of federal aid is difficult, she noted, but the state also clearly is growing. “I also see those healthy economic indicators continuing to trend upward,” Phipps said.
Legislative budget director Keith Bybee said, “Even with the historic tax cut that was passed last year, to date, withholding taxes are significantly outpacing where we were compared to last year. ... So it’s pretty remarkable what’s going on in the economic side.”
Several speakers noted that income tax withholding figures are solid, as nothing is withheld unless people are working and earning – and they’re way up.
Among those presenting to the panel today and tomorrow are economists, state officials, and representatives of industries including construction, real estate, automobile dealers, hospitals and more. You can watch live online at idahoptv.org/insession.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.