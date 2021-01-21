Last year, legislators approved the creation of the Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, which is consolidating 11 agencies under one umbrella. That includes an array of individual occupational licensing boards like the Board of Nursing, Board of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors, and the Outfitters and Guides Licensing Board, along with the state Division of Building Safety. The move came as Idaho approved a series of occupational licensing reforms. Today, the new administrator, Russ Barron, is addressing JFAC on the new division’s budget. Barron said the new division is aimed at efficiency, savings and better service. It’s divided into three sections: building, construction and real estate; occupational licenses; and health professions.
As part of the move, the Office of School Safety & Security was moved out of the Division of Building Safety and transferred to the state Board of Education, so it’s not under the new division. The total number of employees of the new division, at 271.2 full-time positions, is identical to the previous numbers combined, less the school safety office, whose six positions were transferred to the Board of Education. The division gets no state general funds; it operates almost entirely on dedicated funds paid in through fees charged by the various agencies, plus some relatively small federal grants.
All the agencies falling under the new division are being consolidated at the state’s Chinden Campus in West Boise, the former H-P campus. Barron reported that four of the 11 agencies already are there in temporary office space; part of Building 4 at the campus is being remodeled to permanently house the new division, and agencies will begin moving in there by the end of 2021.
The budget for the new division includes essentially zeroing out the budgets of all the previous agencies except for the former Regulatory Boards division, into which they’re all being transferred; it will be renamed the Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses. It’s a net-zero change in the bottom line.
Overall, the moves to the Chinden Campus and remodel there have a total cost of $9.2 million, including construction costs, moving costs, furnishings and more. Barron told JFAC he anticipates substantial future savings; one of the agencies, for example, previously had no meeting space and so was renting hotel meeting rooms for its board meetings. Savings also should come from reduced lease payments by the individual agencies, he said. The Division of Building Safety will be moving from its offices in Meridian. The agencies involved already have paid a portion of the costs of the move and two received funding from the Legislature for it last year; a total of $5.8 million supplemental in appropriations, all in dedicated funds, is being requested to cover the remainder.
In addition to those named above, the agencies in the new division include the Board of Dentistry, Board of Medicine, Board of Pharmacy, Board of Veterinary Medicine, Board of Accountancy, and the Real Estate Commission.
Barron told lawmakers that at the “new division in its infancy” he’s aiming to “achieve a smooth transition.” Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, JFAC co-chair, responded, “I can tell that you’re getting your arms around this. … We’re very appreciative of all the work you’ve been doing.”