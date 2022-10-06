Andy Grover, head of the Idaho Association of School Administrators, shortly after he gave a presentation to a legislative committee on funding school construction on Thursday at the Idaho state Capitol.
Idaho’s facing a huge backlog in public school construction, and school districts are getting desperate, state lawmakers were told Thursday.
“Currently with the growth in the state, our increased number of students has pushed an all-time high on the facilities that we currently have, and we really do lack the ability to house safely all these new students,” Andy Grover, a longtime Idaho school district superintendent who now heads the Idaho Association of School Administrators, told the first meeting Thursday of the Idaho Legislature’s interim working group on “Funding Construction of Public Schools.”
Grover proposed a “School Capital Matching Program,” to put $100 million in state surplus funds into an account to match building construction needs at Idaho school districts across the state. Priorities could be set by the state, he said, for such factors as health, safety and security; he suggested the state match half the cost, making it easier for districts to pass local school bonds.
The bipartisan panel, chaired by Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, and Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, plans to meet every two weeks through December. Lent said the group will be gathering ideas in October, with an eye to developing legislative proposals before lawmakers convene in January.
“We get these ideas on the table, we have this discussion,” Lent said. “November becomes our analysis where we sort through, see what floats to the top, see what works for Idaho. And then December, we would actually try to put something on paper and produce a product.”
In January, the Legislature’s Office of Performance Evaluations issued a 103-page report, finding that it would cost an estimated $847 million to get all schools in the 77 of Idaho’s 115 school districts that responded to surveys for the report up to “good” condition. The Legislature last commissioned a statewide facility condition assessment of school buildings in 1993.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.