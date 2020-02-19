Supporters called it a matter of fairness. Opponents called it “government-ordered discrimination” and “state-sanctioned exploitation,” writes Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert. Restricting transgender girls and women from playing in school sports could subject young people to invasive physical exams, innuendo and bullying and outing, said the opponents. “How many lives need to be harmed or lost?” asked Jen Moore, a licensed professional counselor.
Forcing girls and women to compete against, and lose to, boys and men could drive female athletes to take their lives, said Brian Stutzman, an Idaho Falls father. “To allow XYers to play in an XX world is not fair to either group,” said Stutzman, referring to the chromosomal differences between the genders.
After 90 minutes of emotional testimony, lawmakers took no action Wednesday. The House State Affairs Committee will take up the transgender athletics bill again Thursday, and could vote.
HB 500 — which sponsors have titled it “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” — would ban transgender girls and women from competing in girls’ and women’s sports. It also would allow young women athletes' gender to be challenged, and they'd be required to undergo physical and chromosomal exams to prove their gender. You can read Richert's full story here at idahoednews.org.