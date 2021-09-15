We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The 12 House members and one senator who rallied on the Statehouse steps at noon have now made their way to the House chamber, where they're visiting and readying their proposals for legislation against vaccine requirements. Among those who weren't at the rally but are now on the floor is Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, who's taken his back-row seat on the House floor. "I'm just going to be back here listening," Dixon said. "Just playing the role of observer."
Dixon noted that he and Sen. Steve Vick R-Dalton Gardens, co-chair the Federalism Committee, which already was planning to meet Sept. 28. He said the panel now "has some work to do," saying, "This dovetails right into it, because we were going to be looking at federal overreach."
Dixon said he's interested to "see what the proposals are" from the dozen House members who held the rally.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.