This morning's gathering in the House chamber of 15 GOP House members has closed with a final prayer from Pastor and Rep. Tim Remington. He told the group that faith without works is in vain, and said, "We have been instructed biblically to fight the fight. And there is no greater love than when we lay down our life for a friend. ... Let's be an example of how we use common sense and the spirit of God to be able to do the right thing."
At the close of the prayer, the crowded gallery of supporters cheered and applauded, and the session was over. The group never attempted to take any votes or any formal action.