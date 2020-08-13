The Idaho Legislature’s Judiciary Working Group will reconvene Friday morning to consider eight proposed amendments to the civil immunity law it endorsed July 30, all designed to narrow its scope.
“There are those who are uncomfortable with where we ended up on the 30th,” said Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, the working group’s co-chair, “and there are those who perhaps have grown a bit uncomfortable with how broad it is.”
Opposition has been building to the liability waiver proposal, which would broadly grant immunity from lawsuits for any business, school, government agency or other entity during a declared emergency, as long as the entity made good-faith efforts to comply with legal requirements and wasn’t reckless.
Layne McInelly, president of the Idaho Education Association, on Thursday blasted the proposal as “filled with flaws and trap doors,” saying it would allow schools to “abdicate” their responsibility to protect the health and safety of students and educators.
"Rather than focusing on immunity and end runs around accountability, the Legislature should be putting their efforts into providing safe school environments for our students and children," McInelly said.
