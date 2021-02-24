The House Agricultural Affairs Committee on Wednesday chose to delay a vote on HB 126, an industrial hemp legalization bill, until committee members can collect more information, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. The primary hang-up was Idaho State Police's stance on the bill, which was unknown at the time of the meeting. Following the hearing, Lynn Hightower, communications director for Idaho State Police, told the Idaho Press the agency has not taken an official position on HB 126.
Braden Jensen, lobbyist for the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, said the primary goal of the bill is to allow Idaho's growers to benefit from the versatile crop. Idaho would be the last state in the U.S. to take such an action; industrial hemp already is legal in 49 states and at the federal level.
On Wednesday, about half a dozen growers and agriculture advocates testified in support of the bill, some of whom made clear they don't support marijuana legalization, but would benefit from hemp legalization for agricultural purposes. A sole dissenter, a California native, argued legalizing hemp is a gateway to legalizing marijuana.
It was unclear whether the bill had enough support among committee members to pass. Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, said the bill doesn't go far enough and she likely wouldn't support it. Moon said hemp should first be removed from a list of Schedule I illegal substances for all purposes. You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's Idaho Press.