As Idaho’s legislative session inched toward qualifying as the longest in state history, the House on Tuesday passed Rep. Mike Moyle’s newly unveiled property tax bill with bipartisan opposition; three new bills trimming the governor’s emergency powers cleared a Senate committee and a fourth was introduced; and yet another new bill was introduced to target voter initiatives.
As the Senate adjourned for the evening due to a “logjam of paperwork,” Moyle, the House majority leader, acknowledged the business of the session wouldn’t get wrapped up Tuesday as he’d hoped. “We’ll try to come back tomorrow afternoon and finish what we missed,” he said.
The House will be back in session starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, as members take the morning off for a funeral, and the Senate will convene at 10 a.m. The longest legislative session in state history was 118 days; Tuesday was day 114 for this year.
Though property tax relief has been a priority for many lawmakers all session, the giant bill that Moyle unveiled this week satisfied few, and drew strong opposition from local government officials from around the state.
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday's print edition of the Idaho Press.