Should the Idaho Legislature be able to call itself into special session, rather than waiting for a call from the governor? Two-thirds of lawmakers, all of them Republicans, said yes to that question in 2021, so a proposed constitutional amendment will be on the November ballot for voters to decide. But on Friday, legislative leaders couldn’t agree on the wording for the official arguments for and against the measure, so they’ll meet again to settle that next week.
Legislative staffers drafted the official pro-and-con arguments after gathering public input and suggestions. It’s up to the Legislative Council, a group of legislative leaders that meets periodically when the Legislature isn’t in session, to finalize the language.
Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, pointed out that the proposed argument in favor began with the words, “This constitutional amendment is needed to correct an imbalance of power,” while the argument against began, “This constitutional amendment could result in the Idaho legislature losing its characterization as a part-time citizen legislature.”
“Why not match the language a little bit?” she asked other members of the Legislative Council when they reviewed the draft on Friday. “If we say ‘it’s needed’ in one, the other argument could say, ‘It’s not needed because.’” Wintrow said it’s important to make sure the arguments are fair and balanced.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, agreed. “I do think that the statements against need to be beefed up a little bit,” he said.
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, suggested adding a section about how concerns over the governor’s emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic prompted the proposal.
“Part of this comes about because of what the people’s outcry was during that time of emergency,” he said. “I think we just need something there that reminds people why this was brought forward.”
The Idaho Constitution specifies that only the governor can call a special session of the Legislature, and only the governor can specify which topics are addressed during a special session. Idaho is one of just 12 states in which the Legislature can’t call itself into special session under any circumstances. Just four special sessions have been called in the last 22 years: in 2000, 2006, 2015 and 2020. The 2020 special session lasted three days; the other three were just one day apiece.
The amendment would allow lawmakers to meet in special session whenever 60% of the members of each house sign a petition for it; the petition would specify the topics that could be addressed.