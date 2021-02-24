Renters and property managers, with lawmakers representing both camps, squared off Tuesday at the Idaho Statehouse in a debate over two House bills related to rental security deposits and fee regulations, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. HB 152, cosponsored by Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, and Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, would require property managers maintain separate accounts for renters’ security deposits, prohibiting the co-mingling of deposits with other assets.
Boise City Councilwoman Lisa Sánchez, a renter, who testified Tuesday in favor of the bill, last year suggested the city of Boise adopt a similar rule.
Sánchez also testified against HB 45, a bill sponsored by Rep. Greg Ferch, R-Boise, a property manager, that would preempt the city’s ability to regulate security deposits; it would also undo a Boise code, passed in 2019 and also proposed by Sánchez, that caps rental application fees.
Ferch’s bill would prohibit municipalities from regulating rent — which is already prohibited by Idaho code — as well as fees and deposits. Boise is the only Idaho municipality that regulates rental fees.
Prohibiting fee and deposit control is a “natural corollary” to rent control, Ferch argued. Further, if the state doesn’t take action, there could be a “patchwork of regulation,” making it more difficult for property managers to comply with different jurisdictions, he said.
Both bills had a public hearing Tuesday in a House Judiciary, Rules and Administration subcommittee. Subcommittees are formed to “lighten the load” for committee members considering issues that draw significant public testimony, Judiciary Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, told the Idaho Press.
The subcommittee, comprised of eight members, two of whom were absent Tuesday, voted to move HB 152 to the full committee with a “do-pass” recommendation, while it voted to table Ferch’s bill. Chaney said the subcommittee likely will need to meet again to clarify its recommendation on HB 45 because House rules dictate full committees take action on a piece of legislation.
