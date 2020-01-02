The first legislative hearing of this year’s legislative session, which actually doesn’t kick off until Monday, has gotten under way this afternoon in the JFAC room, as the Economic Outlook & Revenue Assessment Committee launches two days of meetings to explore the state’s economic outlook. It’s a key question for lawmakers, as it will determine how they can set the state budget. Today, the joint committee, co-chaired by Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, and Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, will hear a series of presentations.
They’ll include Derek Santos, the governor’s chief economist; and Craig Shaul, research supervisor for the Idaho Department of Labor; followed by legislative budget director Paul Headlee; Robert Spendlove, economic and public policy officer for Zions Bank; and two representatives of the University of Idaho College of Agriculture, Garth Taylor and Ben Eborn.
Tomorrow, the panel will hear more presentations, including from Idaho Power, PERSI, the state Tax Commission and more. It’ll meet again on Jan. 9 to examine the governor’s executive revenue projection, and then to debate and vote on its own projection. The meetings are being live-streamed by Idaho Public Television’s InSession streaming service; you can watch live here.