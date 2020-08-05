Lawmakers on the State Affairs Working Group were buzzing during their just-concluded meeting about Gov. Brad Little's announcement that he'll call a special session of the Legislature the week of Aug. 24; the governor had been visiting by phone with lawmakers at the same time the panel was meeting. Bobbi Jo Meuleman, Little's director of intergovernmental affairs, came in to the meeting room, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder asked her to address the panel about the governor's expectations.
"The governor did announce today in his calls ... that he does intend to call a special session on Aug. 24," Meuleman told the committee, saying the governor wants "RS language that has been approved with a majority from the working groups that are meeting right now to be to the pro-tem and speaker on Aug. 14. Then that language is to be submitted to the governor by the 17th, and his intent would be then, within the next couple of days, to issue a proclamation for a special session on Aug. 24," she said.
RS is the abbreviation for "routing slip," which is what a draft bill is called before it's introduced.
"He wants to see clear, concise and consensus language on topics to address for a special session," Meuleman said. "That being said, anything that will be brought up in a special session will go through the normal legislative process."
That potentially could include amendments, public hearings and more. "But in order to be brought up," she said, it "does have to have consensus language."
"The governor's intent is he just wants to know that there is consensus on the issues that will be addressed in the proclamation," Meuleman told the working group.