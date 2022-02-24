Idaho is set to launch two major initiatives designed to divert troubled teens away from the juvenile justice system, under budgets set by state lawmakers on Thursday. Both were recommended by the state’s Behavioral Health Council, which includes all three branches of state government: The Legislature, the courts, and the executive branch. They are:
• $6.5 million from the state general fund to set up “Safe Teen Reception Centers” around the state, which would provide a new placement option for law enforcement for “arrested, delinquent, ungovernable, or runaway youth who do not meet the admission guidelines for security detention,” according to state budget documents. The centers would help connect the teens and their families with long-term, community-based resources.
• $4.42 million from the state general fund to establish youth crisis centers across the state, similar to crisis centers now in place for those age 18 and older, where 24-hour stays can provide safety, stabilization, and immediate case management services.
Monty Prow, director of the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections, told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, “We are so excited to have this as a possibility for our youth and families in Idaho.”
Teenagers in crisis now “either have to go to the hospital for short-term care or out of state,” Prow said. The funding, which was approved as a supplemental appropriation from which spending can start in the current year, will allow the department to “kickstart” establishing the new youth crisis centers and teen reception centers statewide, Prow said, with carry-over authority in the department’s budget to continue working on them next year.
They were among an arrange of budgets approved by JFAC on Thursday; you can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or look for it in Friday's edition of the Idaho Press.
