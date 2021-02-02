Idaho senators on Tuesday supported a bill that would restrict the Idaho attorney general's ability to prosecute price gouging during an emergency such as the novel coronavirus pandemic, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. SB 1041, introduced by Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, and the Idaho Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association, amends Idaho statute to prohibit exorbitant or excessive "increased" prices during an emergency, a change from the current language that prohibits excessive or exorbitant prices, even if they remain the same or decrease.
Lawmakers on the Senate Commerce and Human Resources committee unanimously voted to send the bill to the Senate floor with a "do-pass" recommendation.
The Idaho Attorney General's Office, which infrequently comments on the goings on of the Legislature, testified in opposition of the bill Tuesday, arguing the legislation will make price gouging easier.
"In the middle of a pandemic why would the Legislature want to make it easier to price gouge?" Deputy Attorney General Brett DeLange told the Idaho Press. "We don't think that's the right policy for the state."
The proposed change comes after a combined $1.5 million settlement between Attorney General Lawrence Wasden's office and three of Idaho's largest fuel retailers, which last year were investigated for price gouging. You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday's print edition of the Idaho Press.