When Idaho legislators began work on HB 389, a property tax bill, they brought city representatives to meetings for input, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. But that working relationship quickly soured, recalled Idaho Rep. Mike Moyle, author and lead sponsor of that bill.
“When the city’s representatives came in and the whole thing was, ‘No; we’re going to kill it in the Senate; we don’t care what you do; we killed it in the Senate before; we’re going to do it again’ … we left them out after that,” Moyle said.
Moyle, along with Sen. C. Scott Grow and Sen. Jim Rice, held a roundtable with mayors and county staff from across the Treasure Valley on Thursday to discuss that bill and what can be done to further provide property tax relief that works for cities. City officials from Boise, Caldwell, Eagle, Greenleaf, Nampa, Star, and others attended the roundtable at the Canyon County Public Administration Building.
Grow has been holding meetings with stakeholders such as the Idaho Farm Bureau, the Idaho Association of Cities, and the Idaho Association of Counties.
The effort is being made in an attempt to find solutions on the property tax issue. Property taxes continue to increase in Idaho and are causing a strain on homeowners throughout the state. The topic continues to be hotly debated among locals and those within the state’s political sphere.
“We’re trying to have a group that can actually move something and not get bogged down by so many ideas, so many conflicts and disagreements between the different groups that we can’t do anything,” Grow said.
You can read Rusby's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.