The Idaho Legislature’s joint budget committee voted unanimously today to allocate $2 million from the state general fund to an emergency fund that Gov. Brad Little can tap to fund response to the coronavirus. Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, co-chairman of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, said the $8.3 billion funding bill that Congress approved a day earlier includes more than $4 million in funds for Idaho; when that arrives in the next 30 to 60 days, half of it will pay back the state general fund for this transfer, and the other half will be added to the emergency fund.
“The situation is rapidly evolving,” Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget director, told JFAC, “and we do expect confirmed cases in Idaho at some point. … What we want to do is be as prepared as possible, and this supplemental appropriation will increase our preparedness. It can be used for medical supplies as well as community mitigation expenses.” You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press. Budget bills still need passage in both houses and the governor's signature to become law, but they rarely change once they're approved by the 20-member joint committee.