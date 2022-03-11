Legislative budget writers approved the final list of big capital investments for the state for this year on Thursday, including a $112 million new state prison, $75 million in upgrades to Idaho’s state veterans homes, and a surprise addition: $11 million to remodel the state Capitol for private offices for legislators.
All the debate in the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee was about the prison; no one even brought up the Capitol office remodel plans. They also weren’t included in the governor’s budget recommendation or the Permanent Building Fund budget request, from which JFAC voted to allocate the funds.
“We’ve been talking about it for years, to get our offices fixed on the garden level and first floors,” said Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, JFAC co-chair. “We need those bad. We’ve talked about this forever.”
In fact, the House passed legislation in 2019 to spend $10.6 million for that project plus several others, with the aim of getting private offices for every House member, something every senator already has. The big Capitol renovation and expansion that started in 2007 and finished in 2009 originally was supposed to include that, but when Gov. Butch Otter was elected in 2008, he scaled it back, eliminating a second underground level.
The 2019 legislation included $7.1 million for remodeling space on the Capitol’s first floor and “garden level,” or basement, for House members. But the appropriation for that, after passing the House handily that year, died on a 17-18 vote in the Senate.
Lawmakers tried again last year, with a pared-back $2 million appropriation just to remodel space on the first floor previously occupied by the state treasurer’s office for House members’ office spaces. That bill also failed to pass the Senate, dying without a vote there as senators wrapped up the bulk of their session last May.