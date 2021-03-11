After an Idaho state representative argued Wednesday that public art is “frivolous” and “unnecessary,” an array of Idaho artists and arts officials strongly disagreed, and the bill ended up being put up for amendments.
“To some people art or the effects of art in the community may be frivolous or unnecessary, but there’s a lot of people who really do value it, and it’s part of the fabric of a community,” said Solomon Sahlein, a Boise painter who owns a mural company called Sector 17 and who participated in a major public art project at Rhodes Skate Park under the Connector in downtown Boise.
April VanDeGrift, whose work includes colorful decorated electrical utility boxes and bus shelters in downtown Boise, said, “The art created for our community is not frivolous.” Her art covers surfaces that once were a target for graffiti, she noted. “My art tells a story that helps to build community.”
Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, presented HB 311 on Wednesday, the latest version of his bill to restrict local governments’ ability to place public art, to the House Revenue & Taxation Committee. This version would require a two-thirds vote of the city council or county commissioners to approve public art that costs less than $25,000, and 60% support from voters at a November or May election to approve any public art project costing more than that.
“Hey, I love art, I love artists,” von Ehlinger told the committee. “But when government and hard-earned taxpayer dollars are involved, I think art needs to be at the bottom of our priority list of what we’re spending taxpayer dollars on.”
Von Ehlinger took direct aim at three public art projects around the state that he disliked: The metal sculpture representing a copse of cottonwood trees in front of Boise City Hall; a “Canoe Wave” sculpture in Lewiston; and a Coeur d’Alene sculpture called “Marker 11” that was only on loan to the city as part of a series of sculptures displayed for a year, and used symbolism from Communist regimes, including the hammer and sickle, to make a statement about the coal industry. That sculpture, by a pond in Riverstone Park, was removed in 2019.
Von Ehlinger told the House committee, “It is not arguable that the Soviet Union was one of the most brutal, horrific and genocidal regimes the world has ever known, I would argue worse than the Third Reich ever thought of being.”
