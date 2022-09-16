Centennial High School

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Amid legal questions, plans for a political campaign fundraiser at Centennial High School on Saturday were canceled Friday afternoon by the candidate, Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, who is running for the state Senate. “The Daddy Daughter Dance will no longer be held at Centennial High School,” Galloway told the Idaho Press via email.

West Ada School District spokesman Greg Wilson confirmed that Galloway canceled the event via an email to the high school. “Please do not worry about refunding the fee,” she wrote in her cancellation email. The move came after questions over the legality of holding a political campaign fundraiser at a public school, in light of a 2018 Idaho law forbidding public property or resources from being used for candidates’ campaigns.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

