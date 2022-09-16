Amid legal questions, plans for a political campaign fundraiser at Centennial High School on Saturday were canceled Friday afternoon by the candidate, Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, who is running for the state Senate. “The Daddy Daughter Dance will no longer be held at Centennial High School,” Galloway told the Idaho Press via email.
West Ada School District spokesman Greg Wilson confirmed that Galloway canceled the event via an email to the high school. “Please do not worry about refunding the fee,” she wrote in her cancellation email. The move came after questions over the legality of holding a political campaign fundraiser at a public school, in light of a 2018 Idaho law forbidding public property or resources from being used for candidates’ campaigns.
Galloway also requested, and the school district sent out, more than 700 electronic flyers advertising the “Daddy-Daughter Dance” to households with students at the Spalding STEM Academy in the district. Admission for the event was set at $40 to $50, with proceeds to the campaign. A small line at the bottom of the flyers said, “Event hosted by Codi 4 Idaho,” and below that, “Our district approves flyers from organizations as a community service and does not imply sponsorship nor endorsement of this program or event.”
School district records showed Galloway had reserved space at Centennial for a similar event in April, but Galloway said the April dance was canceled and she never sold any tickets for it.