Three prominent Idaho criminal justice associations have officially withdrawn their support for the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence after the organization signed a statement calling for racial justice in domestic violence advocacy, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons.
The Idaho Prosecuting Attorneys’ Association, the Idaho Sheriffs' Association and the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association all revoked their support for the Idaho Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence because the coalition signed the statement.
“We, the undersigned sexual assault and domestic violence state coalitions call ourselves to account for the ways in which this movement, and particularly the white leadership within this movement, has repeatedly failed Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) survivors, leaders, organizations, and movements,” according to the statement, called “The Moment of Truth,” the coalition signed in June.
The Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence was one of 47 such organizations to sign the statement from across the country, according to the Huffington Post.