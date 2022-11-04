Now that the Idaho Freedom PAC has endorsed Ammon Bundy for governor, a law enforcement coalition is calling on any candidates endorsed by the campaign arm of the Idaho Freedom Foundation to disavow the endorsement, saying the group has shown it supports violent extremism and disrespect for the rule of law.
“It’s about his divisive and destructive rhetoric and his threats to other people, and the way that he has not respected the rule of law,” said Gary Raney, the former longtime Ada County sheriff who heads the Defend and Protect Coalition. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.
Bundy, an anti-government militia leader who is running for governor of Idaho as an independent, was endorsed Oct. 27 by Idaho Freedom PAC, one of two affiliate political groups of the Idaho Freedom Foundation. IFF is a 501c3 nonprofit that is heavily involved in lobbying the Idaho Legislature; Idaho Freedom Action is its political action arm, a 501c4 nonprofit; and Idaho Freedom PAC directly endorses and campaigns for and against candidates. All three share leaders, donors and messaging.
“We are proud to endorse Ammon Bundy for governor,” Idaho Freedom PAC said in an Oct. 27 post on Facebook, with “ENDORSED!” over a picture of Bundy. “Ammon is a courageous man who has stood up to government bullies time and time again. Vote Bundy for governor Nov. 8.”
“We’re grateful for it,” Bundy told the Idaho Press on Friday. “I think they saw what aligns with their values in my ‘Keep Idaho Idaho’ plan and my campaign and in what I’ve done, and I’m not surprised that they endorsed me.”
Asked about the law enforcement coalition’s contention that he doesn’t respect the rule of law, Bundy, who has been arrested multiple times, led an armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016 and was banned from the state Capitol for a year after multiple trespassing arrests there, said, “What a bunch of garbage. This is establishment talk, this is political establishment talk. It’ll only be bad for them.”
The Defend and Protect Coalition, which first formed in the spring with nearly two dozen longtime law enforcement members, mostly retired Idaho sheriffs and police chiefs, signing on, said in a statement issued Monday, “Bundy, who has been prone to use threats and intimidation, has used increasingly violent rhetoric in his campaign, specifically targeting law enforcement, elected officials, health care workers, members of the LGBTQ community, and Idahoans who oppose his extreme ideology.”
At the same time, the statement said, the Freedom Foundation and its related groups have “also begun to embrace violent political extremism” in their primary and general election campaigning. The statement pointed to Freedom Foundation staffers’ involvement in a Bundy-sparked protest against St. Luke’s Hospital that caused the hospital to briefly close and divert ambulances bringing emergency patients; and in a Bundy-led protest at a Meridian police officer’s home after a Meridian woman was arrested in April of 2020 for violating a COVID-19-related closure during a protest at a local park.
“Despite this growing extremism, IFF holds considerable influence over members of the Idaho Republican Party, which makes their endorsement of Bundy, and more pointedly against Gov. Little, even more alarming,” the group’s statement said.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.