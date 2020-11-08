A recent Boise State University study about the well-being of Latina farmworkers in western Idaho found evidence of persistent exposure to pesticides in the workers' day-to-day lives, with some consequences still unknown, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. The study identified evidence of exposure, along with questions about proper notice and training for workers.
In a statement, the Department of Agriculture said it investigates any alleged pesticide misuse or alleged violations of the Worker Protection Standard and it strongly encourages reporting of alleged misuse of pesticides or violations of the standards. The department had two alleged cases of human exposure that involved workers in fiscal year 2020.
