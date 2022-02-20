Up a winding, tree-lined road in the Boise foothills, real estate agent Patti Cole’s For Sale sign sat in front of a $3.3 million home, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. In the past few years, expensive, multi-million dollar luxury homes are becoming more and more common in Ada County as the local housing market rages.
Since October in Boise and Eagle, 11 homes worth $3 million or more have sold or are pending and around 35 homes over $2 million have sold or are pending.
“I think that it’s been coming for a while,” said Cole, an associate broker with Group One Sotheby’s International Realty. “We get so many people from Southern California and they want palatial spreads. That is the key and that’s the one thing that Boise City is missing and Eagle has. So having something like this in Boise is a big deal.”
On Wednesday, the real estate website Zillow showed 27 listings for homes above $2 million in Ada County, including 10 above $3 million.
In 2016, just one home in Eagle sold for over $2 million, Cole said. The Eagle home was one of five sold for more than $2 million statewide.
No homes in Ada County sold for over $3 million in 2016.
