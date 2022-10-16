In our latest profiles of contested legislative races in the Treasure Valley this fall, Idaho Press reporter Laura Guido writes that an educator in her 30s is challenging a longtime legislator in his 70s for District 22's House Seat A, as GOP Rep. John Vander Woude faces Democratic challenger Natalie Maclachlan. And in District 17, first-term Sen. Carrie Semmelroth faces a challenge from Republican Benjamin Chafetz, who is most well known for proposing to his now-wife at a conservative conference by asking her to “make marriage great again” with him, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.
Maclachlan, 32, is a theater teacher who lives and works in southwest Ada County and is a first-time candidate for public office. Vander Woude, 73, lives near Nampa and is in his sixth term in the House. He also served a term in 2006 to 2008, lost his bid for reelection, and then returned to the Legislature two years later.
Chafetz is a Micron employee with an electrical engineering degree from BSU and co-founder of Micron Employees for Religious Freedom, which formed to oppose COVID-related requirements. He describes himself as a "devout Christian," and lists his top issues as spending, "government and corporate overreach" including pandemic-related issues, and accountability.
Semmelroth, who has a doctorate in education, works on strategic initiatives and planning for Boise State University’s College of Education and also is a volunteer Bogus Basin ski patroller. Among her top issues are education funding, property tax relief, open-space access and civility.