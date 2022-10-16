Election 2022 Idaho logo for use with election stories Idaho Press

In our latest profiles of contested legislative races in the Treasure Valley this fall, Idaho Press reporter Laura Guido writes that an educator in her 30s is challenging a longtime legislator in his 70s for District 22's House Seat A, as GOP Rep. John Vander Woude faces Democratic challenger Natalie Maclachlan. And in District 17, first-term Sen. Carrie Semmelroth faces a challenge from Republican Benjamin Chafetz, who is most well known for proposing to his now-wife at a conservative conference by asking her to “make marriage great again” with him, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.

Maclachlan, 32, is a theater teacher who lives and works in southwest Ada County and is a first-time candidate for public office. Vander Woude, 73, lives near Nampa and is in his sixth term in the House. He also served a term in 2006 to 2008, lost his bid for reelection, and then returned to the Legislature two years later.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group.

