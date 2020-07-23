Boise's annual Art in the Park festival has been canceled as an in-person event this year, writes Idaho Press reporter Jeanne Huff; instead, the Boise Art Museum fundraising event that usually takes place in Julia Davis Park will go virtual. It's among a slew of events being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Other new cancellations announced in today's Idaho Press include two major Jehovah's Witnesses conventions traditionally held at the Ford Idaho Center; and the 2020 Idaho Veterans Parade in November. Also, Eagle Island is shutting down its waterslide for the year effective today, though the remainder of the park will remain open.
