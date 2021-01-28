The latest BSU Public Policy Survey is out, and one finding of the annual survey is that Idahoans favor a statewide mask mandate. According to the survey, 57.9% support "the state making it mandatory to wear masks in public spaces to fight the coronavirus pandemic," while 40.5% oppose. Just 1.5% were not sure.
That's just one of many findings in the annual survey, which queried 1,000 adults who live in Idaho between Nov. 29 and Dec. 3, 2020. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1%. Among its other major findings: 49% said the state is headed in the right direction, while 37% said it’s on the wrong track; education remains the top issue Idahoans want the Legislature to address this year; and 76% said they’re confident in the security of Idaho’s elections. I’ll have more on this later today. The full survey is online here.