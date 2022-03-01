The Senate Transportation Committee made short work this afternoon of Sen. Jim Patrick’s latest bill to remove the requirement for a front license plate, a move law enforcement officials from across the state have strongly opposed every time he’s pitched it over the years. Today, representatives of the Idaho State Police, the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police, and the Idaho Sheriffs Association all opposed the bill, SB 1307, as did the director of the Idaho Walk-Bike Alliance. “SB 1307 does not improve safety,” Cynthia Gibson of that group told the committee.
Brian Lovell of Idaho Falls, president of the Idaho FOP, told the committee, “This is a huge tool for what we do in law enforcement. Removing that front license plate essentially takes away 50% of a victim or witness’s ability to give us crucial details in an emergency or when they’re a victim a crime,” and also makes it harder for officers to spot a suspect vehicle once they get a report about a plate number.
The only person to testify in favor was Rex Chandler, former president of a local Porsche Club, who said those cars don’t have an easy way to attach a front plate. “The damage it does to the car makes it an issue that we would like to see changed,” he told the committee.
Patrick said, “We’ve got 20 states right now who don’t require front plates. … Most all the modern cars now are not designed for a front plate.”
Rep. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, moved to approve Rice’s bill and send it to the full Senate with a favorable recommendation, and Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, seconded the motion, but it died on a voice vote, and the bill was held in committee.
