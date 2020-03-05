Voting along party lines, the House approved a last-minute bill designed to relax teacher certification requirements for non-public teacher education programs, writes Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News. HB 599 would require the State Board of Education to grant teaching certificates to graduates from non-public programs, as long as the applicant holds a bachelor’s degree, passes a criminal background check, and passes content and pedagogical training.
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, described the bill as a “beginning,” a first step toward scaling back certification requirements that he said are cumbersome and have no effect on student outcomes. Marshall, a retired professor who helped start the teacher prep program at BYU-Idaho, earlier led a move in the House Education Committee to reject all the state's teacher certification rules, throwing them out; but the Senate Education Committee declined to go along. This bill would essentially make that change just for non-public teacher training programs in Idaho, including BYU-Idaho and four others.
Only one other lawmaker debated the bill in the House today, Richert reported. McCrostie, a music teacher, said the bill would create a stark contrast between traditional and nontraditional teacher certification programs.
HB 599 has been on a legislative fast track. The committee introduced the bill Tuesday and sent it straight to the House floor for a vote, bypassing the standard public hearing. On Wednesday, McCrostie tried to convince the House to send the bill back to committee for a hearing, but the motion failed on virtually a party-line vote.
HB 599 now goes to the Senate. You can read Richert's full report here at idahoednews.org.