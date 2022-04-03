Larry Gebert

Meteorologist and philanthropist Larry Gebert passed away peacefully Friday evening surrounded by his loving family after suffering complications from a heart attack. He was 65.

Gebert was with KTVB for 30 years, making a mark not just as a meteorologist but as a community figure whose prodigious work supporting local charities raised millions of dollars. A much-loved local character, Gebert's untimely passing has prompted an outpouring of grief and remembrances. You can read KTVB's full story here at KTVB.com, or look for it in today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.

