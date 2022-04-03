...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...From noon Monday to midnight MDT Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected late in
the afternoon and in the evening as a cold front moves through
the valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Meteorologist and philanthropist Larry Gebert passed away peacefully Friday evening surrounded by his loving family after suffering complications from a heart attack. He was 65.
Gebert was with KTVB for 30 years, making a mark not just as a meteorologist but as a community figure whose prodigious work supporting local charities raised millions of dollars. A much-loved local character, Gebert's untimely passing has prompted an outpouring of grief and remembrances. You can read KTVB's full story here at KTVB.com, or look for it in today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.