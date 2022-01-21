Among agencies up for their budget hearings in the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee this morning is the Idaho Department of Lands, which under Gov. Brad Little’s budget proposal is recommended for a 20.7% increase in state general funds, or $1.5 million, largely to enhance wildfire response on state-protected lands. The agency also is seeking to use additional dedicated and federal funds. “Some experts have said conditions last summer mirrored those that were experienced during the Big Burn in 1910,” Director Dustin Miller told JFAC. “All we needed were the ignitions, and in early July, we got them. … The volume and the shortage of resources caused many fires to escape initial attack.” As a result, he said, “This year we all dealt with a severe shortage of hand crews, overhead resources and logistical support.”
The governor declared a disaster emergency enabling the National Guard to assist with fire suppression efforts on state-protected lands, which include extensive forest lands in northern Idaho. Miller said this season’s experience drove home the point that Idaho needed to do more before fires start. “Fortunately, preparations are under way to do just that,” he said. “I believe with the right investments into fire preparedness, we can strengthen Idaho’s ability to stop fires when they’re small, and as a result save Idahoans tax dollars and create a safer environment for our firefighters.”
Among the proposed enhancements to the department’s budget are more engine bosses, fire management officers, seasonal firefighters, fire crew members, pay boosts for firefighters, replacement of the St. Joe Supervisory Area office building, and a new business system to handle payments between agencies and replace the current laborious paper system. JFAC members asked numerous questions about the proposals, and grilled Miller as to whether they were really necessary and the most efficient ways to approach the issue.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, said, “Looking at the requests here, we have a $1.9 billion surplus.” With agencies looking at where they can use those funds, he said, “I’m sure across the board if we add up all the agency requests it will easily exhaust that surplus, so we have to make some decisions,” to distinguish between “what’s necessary” and what “just might be nice to have.” He asked, “What’s most important? What’s less important? I’m not asking you to do it on the spot, but prepare a list or something. If you could only get one of these enhancements, which one would it be? … So we’re better able to make trade-offs.”
JFAC Co-Chair Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, noted that the 13 budget enhancement requests were listed in priority order.
Miller said, “This is the big year for us to really work toward modernizing in the fire program. So certainly the fire decision units for the agency are of the utmost importance. But we can work with you and refine some things for you if you would like.”
Other JFAC members asked specific questions about individual proposals, drilling down into the details.
Miller told the committee, “With the support of the governor and the Land Board, our budget request is built around this crucial funding. If we don’t do more to build capacity, please consider what’s at risk. Our ability to respond quickly to wildfire on more than 6 million acres we protect will be diminished. Significant investment in our reforestation efforts could go up in smoke, and recreational access to our endow lands could be curtailed.”
“To overcome the challenges of future seasons, we need the Idaho Legislature’s help,” he said.
Other agencies scheduled for budget hearings today include the Endowment Fund Investment Board; the state Division of Veterans Services; the Office of Drug Policy; and the Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired. You can watch live here.