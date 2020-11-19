With potentially two of the Ada County Highway District’s five commissioners leaving in January, Wednesday’s decision to extend Director Bruce Wong’s tenure by three years frustrated some commissioners and members of the public, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. Wong’s tenure as ACHD’s director was extended on a 3-2 vote, with Commissioners Mary May, Sara Baker and Rebecca Arnold voting to renew Wong’s contract, and Commissioners Kent Goldthorpe and Jim Hansen voting against it.
Baker did not seek reelection in November, and Arnold lost by two votes in a race that will go to a recount.
Hansen and Goldthorpe said the new commission in January should determine the highway district’s direction.
“I don’t think it’s right this commission obligates future commissions … and I don’t understand why we’re doing it now,” Goldthorpe said.
The new contract includes a lump-sum payment equal to a year's salary, $154,798, plus benefits if the district Wong is terminated or resigns "with reason" before the three years are out. You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.