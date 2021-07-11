When Shireene Hale first heard that Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, was deleting controversial posts and comments from her Facebook page, she was sure it was a public records violation, writes Lewiston Tribune reporter Bill Spence. Hale, who serves as chairwoman of the 7th Legislative District Democratic Central Committee, figured even if posts were being removed, a hard copy had to be retained. Otherwise, lawmakers could simply rewrite history whenever they wanted.
Hale’s understanding of public records requirements is based on training she received while working as a county planner in Idaho and Washington.
The whole intent of the law, according to Idaho’s Public Records Law Manual, is to “protect each citizen’s right to monitor the actions of state and local government entities by providing access to government records.”
What Hale discovered, though, is the Idaho Legislature puts blinders on the public’s monitoring capabilities by refusing to adopt a records retention policy.
With no retention schedule, nothing in state law or legislative rule spells out how long certain records must be kept. As a result, the common practice is for lawmakers to delete email messages, social media posts and other communications whenever they see fit. And so long as a pending records request isn’t seeking the information, they say such actions are perfectly legal.
Hale was stunned and disappointed when she learned how the law is being circumvented.
“It seems like this is a bigger problem than just Rep. Giddings, if all of them can delete records,” she said. “It makes no sense to me. This makes it nearly impossible to keep track of what goes on with elected officials.”
