Former Idaho GOP Congressman Raul Labrador, who was an Idaho state representative from 2006 to 2010, returned to the Statehouse wearing a lobbyist’s green tag today, and introduced two new bills, one to restrict offers of gifts to public employees and another to subject organizations that “co-apply” for federal grants with state agencies to Idaho Public Records Act and the Idaho Open Meeting Law. Both bills were listed on the House Ways & Means Committee’s agenda as coming from Nampa GOP Rep. Bruce Skaug, but Skaug simply told the committee, “Thank you for hearing this bill. I am going to defer to former Congressman Raul Labrador on this issue, if I may.” Labrador works for Skaug Law, Skaug’s Nampa law firm.
Labrador told the committee he represented the National Coalition for Public School Options, and said the proposal on gifts to public employees is a “good-government bill,” prompted by a situation where an agency employee was “offered a large amount of money” and declined it, and Labrador said he was informed that the offer itself couldn’t be prosecuted. “We think it should be illegal to both make the offer and accept the offer,” he said. Labrador said the transparency bill came because, “We’re finding an issue in the state of Idaho where agencies are asking for federal grants, they join our state departments and they ask for the grants, they receive the grant but they don’t have to disclose how those grants are being disbursed. And in fact they’re taking the position in some cases … that it’s their money and they don’t have to tell anybody what they should do with the money.”
Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, thanked Labrador for bringing the proposal, and suggested another section of state code for him to look at, regarding tracking of federal funds through state agencies.
Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, Ways & Means committee chairman, told the committee that for both bills, “The intent at this point is for introduction, but they will be retained in Ways & Means for the duration of the session.” That means neither would advance; they’d just get introduced and get bill numbers.
The panel voted unanimously to introduce both bills. According to state lobbying records, Labrador’s other lobbying clients include the Coeur d’Alene Tribe; Independent Doctors of Idaho Inc.; and Treasure Valley Hospital.