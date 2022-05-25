During a Central District Health board meeting on Friday, board member Raúl Labrador led a move to direct the removal of any recommendation for face masks from health district's website, and member Dr. Ryan Cole pushed for disavowing COVID-19 vaccines, Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson reports.
Insisting that Idaho school children suffered due to face mask requirements at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Labrador, who had just won the GOP primary for Idaho attorney general three days earlier, told the CDH Board of Health that, in spite of any recommendation from the CDC, the district should not have anything about face masks on its website or in any communication to schools. Central District Health's district includes all of Ada, Elmore, Boise and Valley counties.
"And I think we need to be more responsible. And I know people disagree with me, but I think we need to be more responsible and we need to stop pushing masks on children," Labrador said.
Doubling down on Labrador's motion was Cole, who repeated his call for not wearing face masks and urged the board to also end any recommendation for a COVID-19 vaccine.
"This is a dangerous gene-based shot," Cole said. "That is not a vaccine. We cannot scientifically recommend this to anybody. I mean, I am adamant about this. This is the hill I will die on."
Ultimately, the Board agreed to remove any recommendation for face coverings from its website and link to the CDC for more information, Dawson reports. The Board also agreed to consider Cole and Labrador's effort to remove any recommendation for a COVID-19 vaccine. Cole said he would prepare background information for the Board to consider at its next meeting on August 19.