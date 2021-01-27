Raúl Labrador is officially a member of Central District Health's Board of Health after a majority of county commissioners in each of the four counties within the health district voted to certify his appointment, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Labrador, an Eagle resident, former Republican U.S. Congressman and 2018 candidate for Idaho governor, will join Dr. Ted Epperly and Dr. Jane Young as an Ada County representative on the seven-person health board, serving a five-year term.
Nine of 12 commissioners approved Labrador's appointment; a simple majority was required.
Labrador's appointment required approval by commissioners from Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties because he would be an unelected member on the Board of Health. Appointment of a sitting county commissioner would not have required a vote; a simple majority vote by the respective county commission would have sufficed.
Labrador will fill a board vacancy left by Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, who wwas defeated in her re-election bid in November by Republican Ryan Davidson.
An investigation, led by a special prosecutor, is continuing into possible open meetings violations in Davidson and Commissioner Rod Beck's discussions with Labrador about the vacancy.
Labrador, formerly the Idaho Republican Party chairman, is an attorney at Skaug Law firm in Nampa and manages a lobbying firm. His first meeting with the Board of Health will be Feb. 19.
You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press.