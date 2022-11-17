Idaho Attorney General candidate Rep. Raul Labrador delivers his acceptance speech during the Idaho Republican Party 2022 General Election Night Celebration at The Grove Hotel in Boise, Idaho, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Raúl Labrador, Idaho attorney general-elect, today announced his picks for two top staff positions in the attorney general's office once he takes office in January: David Dewhirst of Montana, who will be his chief deputy attorney general; and Theo Wold, a former aide to then-President Donald Trump, as solicitor general. Here is Labrador's full announcement:
Idaho Attorney General-Elect Raúl Labrador Announces Key Staff Decisions for Next Attorney General’s Office
Boise, ID – Today, Attorney General-elect Raúl Labrador announces the first two members of his incoming executive leadership team as he prepares to take office early next year. These team members will assume their roles on January 2nd, 2023.
Attorney General-elect Labrador is announcing David Dewhirst will serve as Chief Deputy Attorney General and Theo Wold will become Idaho’s Solicitor General. Both will be involved in Labrador’s Transition Advisory Committee as he builds out his remaining team.
In announcing his decision, Attorney General-elect Raúl Labrador said, “It is critical we have experienced, professional leaders filling these roles. My job is to serve and protect the People of Idaho. I’m committed to modernizing and improving the office, and these dedicated and proven public servants will help me accomplish that goal. I look forward to serving the people of Idaho as we build a more prosperous, safe, and free state.”
Incoming Chief Deputy David Dewhirst comes to Labrador’s team with extensive government experience at the state and federal levels. Dewhirst is currently Montana’s Solicitor General, where he created the Solicitor General’s Office for the first time in that State’s history and led major multi state lawsuits against the Biden Administration’s policies to shutter the Keystone XL pipeline and impose federal vaccine mandates.
Prior to serving as a state Solicitor General, Dewhirst served as the Principal Deputy General Counsel at the United States Department of Commerce. In that role, he advised the Secretary and other officials on legal and policy matters; managed the Department’s expansive litigation portfolio; defended Department officials in Congressional investigations; and served as the Department of Commerce’s Regulatory Reform Officer and Chief Environmental Review Permitting Officer.
Dewhirst earned his law degree from The George Washington University Law School, where he served as symposium editor for the Harvard Journal of Law & Public Policy and President of the Federalist Society. Dewhirst clerked for Judge Lawrence VanDyke on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.
Incoming Solicitor General Theo Wold is a resident of Boise, along with his wife and children, and will be the first to fill the role of Idaho Solicitor General in some time. He will reestablish the office of Solicitor General under the new Labrador administration to ensure that Idaho’s interests are safeguarded against federal overreach.
Theodore Wold was the Acting-Assistant Attorney General in the Office of Legal Policy at the Department of Justice and Deputy Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy under President Donald Trump. In these roles, Wold worked directly with the President and many other administration leaders to develop and implement the most ambitious suite of federal policies in more than a generation. He previously served as Deputy Chief Counsel to United States Senator Mike Lee on the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Wold holds a B.A. from Georgetown University, where he studied government and English; an M. Litt. from the University of St. Andrews, where he studied English literature, and earned his law degree from the University of Notre Dame. Mr. Wold clerked at the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit for Judge Janice Rogers Brown and the United States District Court for the District of Puerto Rico for Judge José Antonio Fusté.
“David and Theo are nationally respected public servants who are dedicated to ensuring excellence in every aspect of the work of the Attorney General’s Office. It is an honor to have them join me in the fight to protect Idahoans’ fundamental freedoms. I look forward to working with them and the existing team in the Attorney General’s office to serve the people of Idaho,” added Attorney General-elect Raúl Labrador.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.