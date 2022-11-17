Election 2022 Attorney General Idaho

Idaho Attorney General candidate Rep. Raul Labrador delivers his acceptance speech during the Idaho Republican Party 2022 General Election Night Celebration at The Grove Hotel in Boise, Idaho, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Raúl Labrador, Idaho attorney general-elect, today announced his picks for two top staff positions in the attorney general's office once he takes office in January: David Dewhirst of Montana, who will be his chief deputy attorney general; and Theo Wold, a former aide to then-President Donald Trump, as solicitor general. Here is Labrador's full announcement:

Idaho Attorney General-Elect Raúl Labrador Announces Key Staff Decisions for Next Attorney General’s Office


