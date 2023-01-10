...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
The Office of the Attorney General in Idaho’s state Capitol.
Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced new officials in two positions in his office on Monday.
Deputy Attorney General John Olson will serve as the acting chief of the Consumer Protection Division after the longtime chief Brett DeLange retires later this month, according to a press release.
“John has worked in the Consumer Protection Division as an exceptional antitrust litigator for the last six years. He is an incredible asset to the team, and we’re very excited for him to serve as the Acting Chief starting January 18th,” Labrador said in the release.
He also named Mitch Toryanski as associate attorney general on his executive team. In this role, Mitch will handle legislative and intergovernmental affairs, among other duties. Mitch previously served as an Idaho deputy attorney general, providing legal counsel to Idaho’s constitutional officers and the Idaho Legislature, the release states. Mitch also served as a state senator and was the inspector general for the Idaho National Guard. Toryanski is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
"Mitch will be an outstanding asset to our team, he will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our office, and we are eager for him to get started,” Labrador said in the statement.