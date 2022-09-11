...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN... Until 3 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members
of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
Members of the community listen to a Capital Planning Task Force presentation on Thursday at Swan Falls High School.
Since January, the Kuna School District’s Capital Plan Task Force has been meeting to identify the greatest needs of the district and lay out a bond proposal to address them, writes Idaho Press reporter Sydney Kidd. The list of needs is far from short.
According to data presented at Thursday’s community study circle meeting, the district has experienced multiple years of 5% growth. The last bond, passed in 2017, was formulated to address district needs if it experienced an average of 2% growth each year.
This task force has been a bit of a regroup, to adjust the 10-year plan made in 2017 to current needs according to KSD Superintendent Wendy Johnson. The 2017 bond was also more conservative when it came to meeting district needs because the school board had promised the community it wouldn’t raise the tax rate, according to Johnson.
Kuna High School, Swan Falls High School, Kuna Middle School and Reed Elementary, which houses the district’s popular dual language program, are all over capacity. Schools like Silver Trail Elementary and Indian Creek Elementary aren’t far behind and currently sit at capacity. Fremont Middle School, Hubbard Elementary, Ross Elementary and Crimson Point are all “near capacity” which, according to Johnson, means the schools are about 50 students away from being full.
These enrollment numbers, combined with other needs like updating outdated elementary schools has led the district to consider a bond with a price tag of about $300-326 million. You can read Kidd’s full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday’s print edition of the Idaho Press; it’s on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.