KSD committee Sept. meeting 2.jpeg

Members of the community listen to a Capital Planning Task Force presentation on Thursday at Swan Falls High School.

 Allison Westfall / Kuna School District

Since January, the Kuna School District’s Capital Plan Task Force has been meeting to identify the greatest needs of the district and lay out a bond proposal to address them, writes Idaho Press reporter Sydney Kidd. The list of needs is far from short.

According to data presented at Thursday’s community study circle meeting, the district has experienced multiple years of 5% growth. The last bond, passed in 2017, was formulated to address district needs if it experienced an average of 2% growth each year.

