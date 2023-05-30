Nearly every other week, Danielle Horras attends the Kuna City Council meeting. She signs her name on the public comment sheet and stands before city officials on behalf of the Kuna School District. In those moments, she often requests the city deny new developments from going in and sometimes gets emotional as she describes the district’s current situation, Idaho Press reporter Sydney Kidd writes.
Kuna School District’s $111.4 million bond failed to pass in March. Had it passed, a new elementary school could have been built and renovation and expansion projects could’ve been put into motion.
Calculating the new developments that have already been approved, Horras — who serves as the district’s director of strategic partnerships — said in 10 years there will be approximately 2,700 students the district will not have capacity to serve — that’s over 1.5 times the current population of Kuna High School. That number of students is enough to fill approximately 90 classrooms, Horras said. This number also doesn’t account for students who will come from developments that will be approved in the future. Reed Elementary, Kuna Middle School, Kuna High School and Swan Falls High School are all over capacity, according to the school district’s website.
In Idaho, school districts cannot charge impact fees and cities can’t collect them on behalf of the districts. The only way they can pay for new buildings is by passing bonds. There have been efforts by proponents of education to change this, but there has also been significant pushback from lawmakers to ensure school districts cannot charge these fees.