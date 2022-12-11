Marjorie Taylor Greene (copy)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington on Nov. 17, 2022. 

 AP/J. Scott Applewhite, file

The Kootenai County Republican Central Committee announced U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, will be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner in February, one of the committee’s largest fundraising events.

Since she was first elected in 2020, Greene has promoted antisemitic and white supremacist conspiracy theories, along with the QAnon conspiracy theory that alleges satanic pedophiles and cannibals run a global child sex trafficking ring. Greene said she no longer believed in QAnon on the House floor after a majority of the representatives voted to revoke her committee assignments.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

