Tim Kastning of Rathdrum has been filling in for Rep. John Green, R-Rathdrum, while he's been on trial down in Texas, but his status is now in doubt, too. This wasn't addressed in the Attorney General's opinion, but recent experience on the Democratic side of the aisle shows it's not permissible for a substitute lawmakers to fill in in a vacant seat.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, "If you have a vacancy, you can't have a sub -- as we learned to our dismay when Paulette Jordan resigned." Her seat sat vacant for about two weeks until a new House member could be appointed to replace her. Rubel, an attorney, marveling over the historic nature of what's happening -- the House hasn't expelled a memory in recent history -- said, "You can't have a sub sitting for a seat that is not formally held."
So that suggests Kastning wouldn't have a vote, if the House attempts to muster a two-thirds vote to expel Green, now that he's disqualified for office for having been convicted of a felony.