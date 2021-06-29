The Idaho Supreme Court has just concluded a lively session of oral arguments in two lawsuits challenging the state’s restrictive new law on how voter initiatives qualify for the ballot; justices have taken the case under advisement, and will issue their written decision in the coming weeks.
The five Idaho Supreme Court justices frequently interrupted both sides with questions, using up much of the time they were allotted to present their arguments and all of the time that was initially to be left for rebuttal.
Attorney Deborah Ferguson, representing Reclaim Idaho, the citizens group that successfully pushed the Medicaid expansion initiative in 2018, and the Committee to Preserve and Protect the Idaho Constitution, told the court, “The heart of this case is the severe burden SB 1110 requires with no true purpose. The Legislature’s purpose is only a pretext.” She said under the “guise” of protecting the voice of rural voters in the process, lawmakers expanded the requirements for initiatives or referenda to make the Idaho ballot from 6% of signatures of registered voters in 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts, to 6% in each of the 35 districts. That, she said, makes qualifying a measure for the ballot in Idaho “an impossibility.”
Attorneys Megan Larrondo of the Idaho Attorney General’s office and Bill Myers of the Boise law firm Holland & Hart, representing the state and the Legislature, respectively, argued that there’s no proof the law made it impossible for measures to qualify for the ballot, and said the Idaho Constitution specifically grants the Legislature the ability to prescribe the “conditions” and “manner” by which the rights to initiative and referendum may be exercised by Idaho citizens.
“The majority of states do not have any initiative or referendum process at all, so Idaho is in a minority,” Myers told the court. He argued that the question of whether conditions on the right to ballot measures go too far is a “political” question that’s up to lawmakers, not the courts.
The second lawsuit challenging the law, which retired Idaho Deputy Attorney General Mike Gilmore filed as a citizen, was combined with the Reclaim case for purposes of oral arguments. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday's edition of the Idaho Press.