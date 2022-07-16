There are now just three digits people need to know to call for help in a mental health crisis: 9-8-8. Just after the stroke of midnight this morning, the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline launched in Idaho and nationwide, connecting callers to a mental health version of 911. It’s a place to call when you or someone you love is in crisis, 24/7, and it offers help.
In Idaho, calls to 988 will be routed to the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline, which has been taking crisis calls for the past 10 years. “We expect the volume to go up,” said Lee Flinn, director of the Idaho hotline.
“The vast majority of times people call us, our responders are able to support the person mostly by listening to them,” Flinn said, with trained crisis responders helping the caller “de-stress and de-escalate. And that’s the thing that helps keep them safe.”
Callers can also be referred to their local crisis center for help, where they can walk in any time and get help for free, staying anywhere from a few minutes up to 24 hours. Or when needed, 988 may be able to dispatch a mobile crisis response team, consisting of two licensed clinicians, to the person’s home or other location.
“They can do more face-to-face with that person than we do on the phone,” Flinn said. “It’s not 24/7 right now, but it’s going to be,” she said, as Idaho works toward staffing up toward that goal.